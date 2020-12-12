News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' Goes On Floors
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' Goes On Floors

Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Phone Bhoot' Goes On Floors

Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy "Phone Bhoot". The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of "Mirzapur" fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi on Saturday started shooting for their upcoming supernatural-comedy “Phone Bhoot”. The film, to be directed by Gurmmeet Singh of “Mirzapur” fame, will be produced by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

Sidhwani took to Instagram and posted a picture of the clapboard from the film’s set. “It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStarts today,” the producer wrote.

Khatter, 25, posted a picture of the first page of the script and wrote, “And here, we, boo!” Kaif, 37, shared a similar image on her Instagram. “Phone Bhoot” would see Kaif, who last featured in “Bharat”, step into the horror-comedy genre for the first time in her career.

“Phone Bhoot” is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...