Katrina Kaif Starts Preparing For Sriram Raghavan’s Next Project

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who has completely recovered from Covid-19, is all set to resume work. She recently resumed her physical training. Now for her upcoming project, she is collaborating with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan in which she will be seen opposite South Star Vijay Sethupathi.

According to the latest update, she has started the reading sessions with Sriram in order to perfect her role in the yet-untitled film. A source close to the actress divulged that she has been spending time with Sriram to get an idea of what is expected of her and understand her character on a deeper level.

While the reports about Sriram’s next project have been coming in for a while, the team is yet to make an official announcement. This will be Vijay’s second Hindi film after Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar. Katrina will work for the first time with Vijay who is popularly known for his versatility.

It is being planned that the 90-minutes-long movie will be shot over a schedule of 30 days. Last month, producer Ramesh Taurani told Pinkvilla that they are planning to kick off the shoot in June this year after the lockdown owing to Covid gets over.

The makers are aiming at starting the shoot once Katrina wraps up the third part of the Tiger franchise in which she is starring alongside megastar Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. The shoot of the Manish Sharma directorial began earlier this year but owing to the second wave of coronavirus, it had to be stalled. Now the shoot is expected to resume as Mumbai has reopened after the months-long lockdown.

Besides Tiger 3 and Sriram’s project, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot in the pipeline in which she is featuring alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film’s shoot was wrapped up earlier this year in Udaipur.

The star is also waiting for her much-delayed Sooryavanshi in which she has starred opposite Akshay Kumar. The Rohit Shetty directorial was initially slated to hit theatres last year, but the increasing Covid-19 cases pushed the release dates indefinitely.

