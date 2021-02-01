News18 Logo

Katrina Kaif Starts Shoot for 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur
Katrina Kaif Starts Shoot for 'Phone Bhoot' in Udaipur

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram stories to share a clip of herself on a flight to Udaipur, where she will be shooting for Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Actress Katrina Kaif has started shooting for her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. The actress shared the update with fans on Monday, with a video clip she posted on Instagram.

The clip captures Katrina sitting in a flight wearing a mask and face shield, ready to take off. She used emojis of a phone, a ghost and an airplane to update fans about her working trip.

Her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi took to Instagram Stories to share moments from the airport and the flight. Siddhant shared a picturesque image of Udaipur, revealing that the team is shooting in the city.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Meanwhile, Katrina is waiting for Rohit Shetty's much anticipated action film Sooryavanshi to release. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the fourth chapter of the filmmaker’s cop universe. Following several delays, the film is expected to be released by March 2021. She will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar' untitled superhero project.


