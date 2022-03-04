Katrina Kaif Steals The Show With Tiger 3 Teaser, Fans Demand 'Zoya Zinda Hai'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to return to the big screen with Tiger 3. On Friday, the makers of the movie announced its release date along with a new teaser. While the film will hit the screen on Eid 2023, the teaser presents the two actors in their intense avatars.

However, seems like fans cannot get enough of Katrina Kaif in the teaser. The energy and courage with which Katrina is performing the action sequence has left netizens completely impressed. Social media is flooded with fans praising Katrina’s efforts. While some are calling her fire, others say ‘Tigress is back with a bang’. One of the social media users also demanded another part of the film and suggested the title to be ‘Zoya Zinda Hai’.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Katrina Kaif’s performance in Tiger 3 teaser:

really looking forward to the action scenes of Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif in Pathaan & Tiger 3!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yo7t8euI8M— Sohom (@AwaaraHoon) March 4, 2022

Katrina kaif is not just a name its a full range of emotions for all her fans including me#KatrinaKaif #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/xuHgZumE1A— Beyond the Stars 🌟 (@KatholicSam) March 4, 2022

Queen #KatrinaKaif steal the show, looks phenomenal as Zoya in #Tiger3 announcement video🔥Tigress is back with a bang 💥 Can't wait to see her on big-screen. pic.twitter.com/rWCw4vB5Sz — SHIV DUTTA 🌠 (@imshiva17) March 4, 2022

Earlier today, Katrina shared the teaser on her social media handle and wrote, “Tiger & Zoya are back 🐅 AGAIN!! In cinemas on Eid 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023."

For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In the films, Salman Khan plays the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore. However, he soon falls in love with a Pakistani spy named Zoya Humaimi (essayed by Katrina Kaif).

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. On the personal front, she tied the knot with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal in December last year. Their wedding ceremony took place in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

