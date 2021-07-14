Katrina Kaif Stuns Fans With a New Reel, Flaunts Pretty Pink Dress

Instagram reels have become a trendy way of engaging with the audience for celebrities nowadays. Following the trend, Katrina Kaifhas recently shared a reel that garnered a plethora of likes and comments from her followers. The actress has blessed the feeds of her fans and followers again on Wednesday, when she grooved to the latest trend.

In the reel, Katrina is seen wearing a dress that has patches of different shades of pink. The reel is a collection of her pictures in the dress, with each picture clicked ina different pose. The dress and its colour are perfectly complimenting Katrina. The reel seems like a palette of different shades of the actress. From bold to playful, from a smile to a gaze, the reel is a cute compilation of different kinds of aura that she carries. Katrina is on a building’s roof and seems to play with the camera as much as she plays with her hair. A perfect amount of sunshine is glorifying her beauty.

The track used for the reel is Cover me in Sunshine,a track by P!nk and Willow Sage Hart. It is one of the most viral tracks on Instagram these days. Katrina has used the title of the song as the caption for the reel as well. However, instead of writing the word 'sunshine,’ she has used the sun emoji. Celebrity hairstylistAmit Thakurcommented with a flower emoji. Yasmin Karachiwala, a renowned fitness trainer, commented, “You are my sunshine,” on the reel. A huge number of fans showered the comment box with emojis, compliments, or both.

Katrina has a total of 51.2 million followers on Instagram. She frequently posts pictures and reels on her profile. She recently uploaded another reel advertising her beauty brand Kay Beauty with the hashtag ‘ItsKayToBeYou.’ On the work front, Katrina has begun shooting for Tiger 3. Other projects like Sooryavanshi and Phone Booth are eagerly awaited by her fans.

