Katrina Kaif Stuns in a Floral Dress, Enjoys Turkey Schedule of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan

Actress Katrina Kaif never fails to mesmerise fans with stunning photos and videos that she shares on Instagram. The actress has a huge fan following and is followed on the photo-sharing app by 53 million people. She often shares glimpses of her life that send fans into frenzy. The actress is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Turkey with Salman Khan and shared a couple of stunning pictures from the country.

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen wearing a lavender dress with yellow roses on them. The actress, who stays on top of fashion trends wore the off-shoulder corset dress with ease. She captioned the picture, “(Turkey) u have my (heart) (sic)," with the Turkey flag and heart emoji.

Before Turkey, the team also shot in St Petersburg, Russia. The actress shared a stunning video from the city, where she could be seen exploring an aesthetic scene near a canal. She wrote, “Out and about in the world."

She shared another set of pictures posing in a purple graphic T-shit in a park in St Petersburg. She wrote, “A day at the park."

Tiger 3 is the third part of the YRF (Yash Raj Films) spy-thriller franchise. Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the first movie in the franchise, chronicled the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy (Kaif) during an investigation. It was directed by Kabir Khan. On the other hand, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq. The second film was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

On the work front Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

