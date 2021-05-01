Katrina Kaif Supports Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Campaign to Raise Funds for Covid Relief

Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas is running a Covid-19 relief campaign, a fundraiser to mobilise resources and donations from the global community to help mitigate the resource crunch in India faced due to the Covid-19 upsurge. Recently, Katrina Kaif lauded PeeCee and Nick for their commendable initiative.

Katrina took to her Instagram stories and appreciated the couple’s endeavour by calling it a ‘great initiative’. The actress too joined in this noble task as she shared the picture of Priyanka’s fundraiser along with the link and urged people to donate to the same.

The fundraiser campaign is a collaborative effort of Priyanka and Nick with GiveIndia, the largest organization on ground in India providing Covid relief. This fundraiser works at equipping the healthcare physical infrastructure including Covid care centres, isolation centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization. As of Thursday afternoon, the fundraiser was able to collect nearly $250,000 of its $1 million goal, after more than 5,000 donations.

Katrina has been active on social media supporting such campaigns and informing people about various leads related to oxygen cylinders, vacant beds, and hospitals. Lately, the actress has been utilizing her digital platform with almost 49.2 million virtual fam to aware the masses amid the second wave of coronavirus.

A few days before, the actress shared the list of vaccination centres in Mumbai in wake of the government’s new announcement making all above the age of 18 years eligible for vaccination.

The actress even shared the verified list of helpline numbers of hospitals and ambulances on Instagram to help the people in need.

As the second wave is more lethal, the actress is doing her bit. Resharing the post by BMC, Katrina urged everyone to follow the protocols related to 'Double Mask' use whenever they step out of their house. The post showed a diagram that explained how a double mask can help when a person is in doubt amid COVID-19.

A few weeks ago, the actress recovered from coronavirus. She updated her fans by sharing her adorable picture on Instagram which read, “Negative”.

In her post, she expressed gratitude to all the people who checked upon her.

