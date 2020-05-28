MOVIES

Katrina Kaif Teases Female Led Big Budget Bollywood Film and We are Excited Already

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

During a live interaction, Katrina Kaif said she's hopeful of a female led, big budget movie being made in Bollywood sooner than later.

  • News18.com
  May 28, 2020
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been ruling over the hearts of the fans during coronavirus lockdown with her candid videos on cooking and cleaning featuring sister Isabelle Kaif.

After the lockdwon is lifted and shooting begins to get back on track, Katrina is excited to return on the film set, as she revealed during an interview with Film Companion. But, she adds that there needs to be no hurry in the process and things should go step-by-step.

During the interaction, Katrina also hinted that a female led, big budget movie is in the initial stages of discussion in the Hindi film industry. About the matter she said, "I think we are moving in the right direction. I know that there are good conversations happening around me and I have got high hopes. There are two conversations in particular that are moving ahead swiftly in the right direction and it should happen. We'll get there."

On being asked if she 'nudged' Rohit Shetty into taking charge of the said project, Katrina laughs and says, "I have tried many times, but let's see. He'll definitely make something fantastic, that is for sure."

You can check out her complete interview here.

Katrina next features in Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar. The action film is directed by Rohit Shetty and is an extension of his cop universe (Singham, Singham 2, Simmba). She is also reported to feature in Phonebooth, opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar.

