Katrina Kaif Teases Collaboration With Olympian Michael Phelps, See Post

Katrina Kaif trains and chats with the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps pic.twitter.com/V4BWEnyKMj — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) March 28, 2019

Will makes us family. Now powered by 1.3 billion Indians! The first @UnderArmour Brand House launch in India by @MichaelPhelps in New Delhi. #WeWill #IndiaWill pic.twitter.com/pxv45HuLtB — Under Armour India (@UnderArmour_ind) March 28, 2019

Only recently, actress and fitness enthusiast Katrina Kaif met Olympian and swimming legend Michael Phelps. On the occasion, she shared a video on Instagram, which shows them in conversation and also hints at some collaboration coming up soon.The video shows the two of them inside a gym, feeding off on each other's energy and leaning for fitness. In a lengthy caption, Katrina wrote, "Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps , cant tell u how much i enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind. For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless. #Ruleyourself "I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time" Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ..... More coming soon.@underarmourind @kevinplank_ua #IndiaWill #WeWill." (sic)Phelps was recently in the capital, where actor Ali Fazal also spent time with him at a training session.Katrina is a reputed name in the fitness world in India and Phelps is a global sports icon and most decorated Olympian. Their collaboration could really be something.