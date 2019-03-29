LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Katrina Kaif Teases Collaboration With Olympian Michael Phelps, See Post

On the occasion, Katrina Kaif shared a video on Instagram, which shows her in conversation with Michael Phelps and also hints at some collaboration coming up soon.

Updated:March 29, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
Image: Katrina Kaif with Michael Phelps
Only recently, actress and fitness enthusiast Katrina Kaif met Olympian and swimming legend Michael Phelps. On the occasion, she shared a video on Instagram, which shows them in conversation and also hints at some collaboration coming up soon.






The video shows the two of them inside a gym, feeding off on each other's energy and leaning for fitness. In a lengthy caption, Katrina wrote, "Got to meet this incredible athlete, the most decorated Olympian of all time Michael Phelps , cant tell u how much i enjoyed our conversation. He is such an incredible mind. For me with my dance and training over the years, I understand that most of our limitations are just in our mind. If we can get our mind out of the way, then the possibilities are limitless. #Ruleyourself “I think goals should never be easy, they should force u to work, even if they are uncomfortable at the time“ Stay tuned for our training session and chat with @m_phelps00 ..... More coming soon.@underarmourind @kevinplank_ua #IndiaWill #WeWill." (sic)

Phelps was recently in the capital, where actor Ali Fazal also spent time with him at a training session.




Katrina is a reputed name in the fitness world in India and Phelps is a global sports icon and most decorated Olympian. Their collaboration could really be something.

