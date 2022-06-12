Katrina Kaif Tells Farah Khan 'You're Allowed' As Latter Poses With Vicky Kaushal; His ROFL Reply

Farah Khan has Katrina Kaif’s permission to pose with the actress’ husband, Vicky Kaushal. Farah and Vicky are currently in Croatia and have been sharing stunning pics of them from the Balkan country. On Saturday, Farah dropped a gorgeous pic of herself with Vicky on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the photo, Farah wrote: “Sorry Katrina, he’s found someone else.” The filmmaker also added the song ‘Kuch Toh Hua Hai’ from the movie ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ as the background music of the picture.

Responding to Farah’s caption, Katrina reposted her Instagram story and wrote: “You’re allowed,” alongside a series of red heart emojis. On the other hand, Vicky hilariously wrote: “We are just ‘good friends'”.

Later, Vicky took to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself striking candid poses in Croatia. The actor looked handsome in a pastel blue blazer which he teamed with matching pants and a white V-neck tee.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif tested positive for Covid-19 recently. The actress also skipped IIFA 2022 ceremony, where her husband, Vicky Kaushal was declared the best actor (male) for Sardar Udham. The actress has now recovered from the virus. Katrina earlier tested Covid positive in April last year. Unlike this time, Katrina had informed about her Covid diagnosis on social media last year and also requested those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She is also busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and also has Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.