Katrina Kaif Tests Negative for Covid-19, Thanks Well-wishers 'Who Checked Up on Me'

Actress Katrina Kaif confirmed on Saturday afternoon that she has tested negative for Covid-19. She took to her official Instagram handle to share the news. She shared a picture of her dressed in yellow and sported a no make-up look. As a caption to the picture, she wrote,"🌞 negative 🌞(everyone who checked up on me, thank you, it was really sweet felt a lot of 💛)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

At the beginning of the month, Katrina had announced that she has tested positive for the virus and added she has immediately isolated herself. In a note on her Instagram Stories, she had written, “I have tested positive for Covid-19, Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support.”

Her announcement had come a day after actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal were diagnosed with coronavirus. Several other Bollywood actors, including Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, had tested positive.

However, some of the actors have recovered recently, including Katrina’s rumoured partner actor Vicky Kaushal. He confirmed on Friday evening that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

