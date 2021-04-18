Katrina Kaif Tests Negative for Covid-19, Thanks Well-wishers 'Who Checked Up on Me'

Actress Katrina Kaif confirmed on Saturday afternoon that she has tested negative for Covid-19. She took to her official Instagram handle to share the news. She shared a picture of her dressed in yellow and sported a no make-up look. As a caption to the picture, she wrote,"🌞 negative 🌞(everyone who checked up on me, thank you, it was really sweet felt a lot of 💛)".
View this post on Instagram
Her announcement had come a day after actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal were diagnosed with coronavirus. Several other Bollywood actors, including Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, had tested positive.
However, some of the actors have recovered recently, including Katrina’s rumoured partner actor Vicky Kaushal. He confirmed on Friday evening that he has tested negative for Covid-19.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here