Katrina Kaif Thanks Friends, Fans for Warm Birthday Wishes; Shares a Photo That’s All Heart

After wowing her 24.8 million Instagram followers with her stunning beach-wear photos from the scenic locales of Mexico, Katrina Kaif took to the photo-video sharing app again on Wednesday to thank all her fans and friends for their warm birthday wishes.

Sharing a picture of herself dressed casually in white top and denim shorts, and posing next to a large bouquet of flowers and a blackboard that reads ‘Happy Birthday Katrina,’ the 36-year-old wrote, “Thank u everyone so much for all the love and wishes .... And for making my day so special❤💚💙💛🙏.”

Bollywood came out in full force to wish the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress on Tuesday as she turned a year older. Several industry biggies, including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar shared Instagram stories to wish her.

Saying that she didn’t like to make a “big deal” out of her birthdays, Katrina earlier told DNA, “It's not such a big deal. Honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family.”

"When it comes to birthday celebrations, I always have fun in a lively place and just spend time together with friends and family," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina was last seen opposite Salman in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which released on Eid this year. She will next star opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi.

