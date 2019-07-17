Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Thanks Friends, Fans for Warm Birthday Wishes; Shares a Photo That’s All Heart

Bollywood came out in full force to wish Katrina Kaif on Tuesday as she turned a year older. Now she has thanked everyone in a lovely Instagram post. See here.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif Thanks Friends, Fans for Warm Birthday Wishes; Shares a Photo That’s All Heart
Image: Instagram/Katrina Kaif
Loading...

After wowing her 24.8 million Instagram followers with her stunning beach-wear photos from the scenic locales of Mexico, Katrina Kaif took to the photo-video sharing app again on Wednesday to thank all her fans and friends for their warm birthday wishes.

Sharing a picture of herself dressed casually in white top and denim shorts, and posing next to a large bouquet of flowers and a blackboard that reads ‘Happy Birthday Katrina,’ the 36-year-old wrote, “Thank u everyone so much for all the love and wishes .... And for making my day so special❤💚💙💛🙏.”

Bollywood came out in full force to wish the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress on Tuesday as she turned a year older. Several industry biggies, including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar shared Instagram stories to wish her.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Katrinaaa... @katrinakaif

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Screen Shot 2019-07-17 at 1.30.27 PM

Screen Shot 2019-07-17 at 1.30.43 PM

Saying that she didn’t like to make a “big deal” out of her birthdays, Katrina earlier told DNA, “It's not such a big deal. Honestly, it’s more about the time that you have and an excuse to take a few days off to spend time with your friends and family.”

"When it comes to birthday celebrations, I always have fun in a lively place and just spend time together with friends and family," she added.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Katrina was last seen opposite Salman in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which released on Eid this year. She will next star opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram