Katrina Kaif Thanks Her Trainers in New Instagram Reel: I'd Be Nothing Without Them

Apart from acting, there is one thing that the leading ladies of Bollywood love and cannot live without- working out and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Not only do they share their journeys on social media to keep their fans updated, but they also encourage them, and often guide them through a balanced workout routine. While we are always in awe of the perfection that these celebs achieve, we often overlook the ones who are behind it.

However, Katrina Kaif knows how to express gratitude for the ones who have helped her. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a video from her training sessions with her trainers and teachers and penned a heartfelt note alongside it. Thanking them for their contribution to her life, she wrote, “#work 🏃🏾‍♀️ ………….actually I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me @kuldeepshashi ⭐️learning something new everyday 🙂". Take a look at the video.

She recently posted another reel where she can be seen sharing a message on positivity. In the clip, she is seen in different attires with and without make-up. “Sleepy or fresh, glam or no makeup mornings, good day or bad day but whatever your frame of mind is and however you’re currently feeling, remember- #ItsKayToBeYou. Beauty is knowing you @kaybykatrina," the actress alongside the clip.

On the work front, she has resumed shooting for her upcoming film Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan. Other projects like Sooryavanshi and Phone Booth are eagerly awaited by her fans.

