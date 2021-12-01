Katrina Kaif to Immediately Resume Shoot for Merry Christmas Post Wedding with Vicky Kaushal | Exclusive

The buzz around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding is getting bigger by the day. From guest lists to opting for court marriage before heading to Rajasthan for a traditional wedding and even a no-mobile diktat, the couple have been making headlines for a while now. But the groom and the bride don’t just have the marriage on their minds. While the Sardar Uddham actor has work commitments for director Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com opposite Sara Ali Khan, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress, on the other hand, will dive into work immediately after the marriage.

Buzz is that post the wedding, Katrina will start working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi by mid December, before her wedding reception in Mumbai. A source reveals, “Vicky and Katrina are planning to host a reception in Mumbai post their wedding for those who won’t be able to travel to Rajasthan. The guest list will also include their media friends. The plan for the same is currently being discussed by the couple’s wedding planners and names are being added to the invite list. The actor has committed her dates for Merry Christmas and wants to ensure that the film starts on time and there is no shifting of dates due to her wedding and other events."

Not just that, January 2022 is going to be jam-packed for the actor as she will resume shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, “There is one schedule left which will take place in Mumbai. After wrapping up the first schedule of Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, Katrina won’t have any room for any down-time and will straight head to shoot for Tiger 3. It is an extensive schedule and she will mostly wrap the film," adds the source.

It is also learnt that the couple are reportedly going to make their guests sign a non-disclosure agreement. According to a report, the two actors are laying down a few SOPs which include, no disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no sharing pictures on social media, no sharing location on social media, no contact with the outside world till you leave the venue, all photos to be published only after approval from wedding planners, and no reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue.

