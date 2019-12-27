Katrina Kaif to Preity Zinta, Celebs Wish Salman Khan on Birthday

As Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan turns 54 today, social media has been flooded with wishes, greeting pictures and more for the superstar on his big day. Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Aayush Sharma and more took to their respective social media accounts to wish Salman.

His co-star and close friend Katrina Kaif wrote: Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan, keep being

Sushmita Sen wrote: “Whenever life gives us a chance to sit it out or dance...WE DANCE” The journey from falling in love with #Prem on screen in Maine Pyar kiya #1989 to sharing the screen with him in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya #2005 ❤️what a destined journey indeed!!! Happy Birthday to a man who never stopped celebrating ‘Being Human’ Have a blessed year @beingsalmankhan ❤️Know that I will ALWAYS love you!!! #friendforlife #happybirthday #duggadugga ❤️mmuuuaaah!!!

Preity Zinta wrote: Happy birthday to my sexiest , sweetest, maddest & rock solid friend @beingsalmankhan Thank you for always inspiring me by being more human than anyone I know & for making this world a better place for people no one else knows. Love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️ loads of love, happiness, success & blockbusters for you always... I’m missing the party tonight but I shall take it from you when I see you again .. xoxo ... #ting #बेस्टदोस्ट #happybirthdaysalmankhan #tiger #muaah ❤️❤️

Divya Dutta wrote: Happy bday. @beingsalmankhan !! It’s high time we click a new pic together. Been ages we met!! Loads of love

Mouni Roy wrote: Happiest birthday to the kindest handsome - est , loveli-est human being. May you be happy healthy & full of wonder as you always are. May you receive all the light & happiness you bring to erry’body around you. Lots of love & bestest wishes always❤️

#FangirlForlife

#FirstPhotowithThee

