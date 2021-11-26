Katrina Kaif to Shoot With Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal With Sara Ali Khan After Wedding

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding is just around the corner. The two will reportedly tie the wedding knot in the first week of December. According to reports, the couple, before leaving for Rajasthan for their wedding functions, will do court marriage in Mumbai. Both the stars are busy in their wedding preparations as well as movies right now. It seems that due to their work commitments, the couple will remain busy after the wedding as well.

Vicky currently has a lot of work to finish. Reports say that Vicky’s work schedule is very tight. While he is busy before his wedding, he will also be busy after it. It is being said that first Vicky will complete the shooting for a film filled with romance and comedy wherein Sara Ali Khan is paired with him. After marriage, he will leave for Madhya Pradesh for the shoot of another film, according to reports.

Vicky does not want any delay in the schedule of Lakshman Utekar’s film. That’s why he has already given his dates for the film. It is also being said that Katrina will get busy with the shoot of her next film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The wedding preparations are in full swing, according to media reports, and guests will not be allowed to take their mobile phones to Katrina and Vicky’s wedding.

An event management company has been tasked with ensuring that the pictures and videos of the couple’s wedding don’t get leaked on social media without their permission. Fans are extremely excited about this wedding. It will also be very interesting to see how Vicky and Katrina look in their wedding outfits.

