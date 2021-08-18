Katrina Kaif to Star in R Balki's Next With Amitabh Bachchan? Here's What We Know

Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, but the actress will hardly get any time to catch her breath because she has reportedly signed her next film, centred on a strong female-centric subject. According to reports, the actress will be seen in director R Balki’s next movie, where she will be playing the lead. BollywoodLife cited an industry source as saying that the yet-untitled project will be centred on female protagonists and Katrina is preparing herself to get into the skin of her character.

However, that is not the only interesting thing about the film. It is also said that megastar Amitabh Bachchan will play an important cameo in the film. This will be Katrina and Big B’s fourth film together after Boom, Sarkar and Thugs of Hindostan. R Balki’s films, for example, Paa, English Vinglish, and Mission Mangal have seen strong and independent female protagonists, so it will be interesting to see what the director comes up with next, and how Katrina does justice to the role.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Farhan has given popular road trip films and films that centre on friendships, like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai, but this is for the first time, the filmmaker is making a road trip film centred solely on women. now with another female-centric film in her kitty, fans are surely excited to see the actress try on different things in her career.

