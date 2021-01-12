Katrina Kaif to Star Opposite Vijay Sethupati in Sriram Raghavan's Next: Report

Katrina Kaif is all set to share the screen space with south superstar Vijay Sethupati in AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan's next. According to a report on Filmfare.com, Sriram has put his big-budget movie Ekkis with Varun Dhawan on hold, owing to the pandemic situation, and instead decided to focus on his next with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay was last seen in Ka Pae Ranasingam, which was scheduled to release theatrically but instead released on an OTT platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of 'Master', which also stars Thalapathy Vijay. The film is due in cinemas on January 13.

The crime thriller will feature Vijay as a professor named JD and Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the female lead. Apart from the original in Tamil, Master will also be released in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The Hindi version is titled Vijay, The Master. Meanwhile, the much-awaited teaser of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming movie Tughlaq Durbar was also released on Monday. Delhiprasad Deenadayalan is making his directorial debut with Tughlaq Durbar, which is touted to be an entertaining political drama.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is teaming up with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for an upcoming superhero movie. Zafar has earlier directed Katrina in the 2011 film Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. This is the third time the actress and filmmaker will be collaborating on a project. Katrina also has Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar that was supposed to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She is also prepping up for 'Phone Bhoot', which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.