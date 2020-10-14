Katrina Kaif to Start Shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Superhero Film Soon: Report

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is hard at work on his upcoming project, a superhero action movie starring Katrina Kaif. According to latest reports, the team will start production on the untitled film soon.

Talking to Mid-day, the filmmaker said, "Her prep during the lockdown entails staying fit and injury-free. Since the film is high on action, she will have to undergo rigorous training closer to the shoot. It's the kind of movie where the locations play a crucial role. We are waiting for things to return to normal. A lot depends on the state of international flights as we have a foreign crew."

He further added, "After watching Tiger Zinda Hai, several people told me that her fight sequence was the best part of the film. They suggested that I explore a full-blown action project with her." He said that this was when he started writing the project with Katrina in mind, as she had the body type to pull off the action of this film.

He further added that he is busy writing the script and has got much needed sleep during the lockdown. He said that he cut himself off from Mumbai completely to write the film.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from that, she is reported to be prepping for the third installment of the Ek Tha Tiger series with Salman Khan.