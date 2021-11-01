Katrina Kaif to Take a Month-long Break to Prep for Wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Reports

Katrina Kaif is making headlines almost every day, one for the Diwali release of her long-awaited film Sooryavanshi, and another for her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Although there isn’t any official confirmation, there is immense curiosity around the reported December wedding. Details about the wedding, from the venue to the trousseau, are already being reported.

Additionally, it is being said that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Once the film releases on November 5, the promotions will be over.

Katrina is supposed to begin shooting for Tiger 3, her film with Salman Khan, next. However, it is said that the shooting of Tiger 3 will begin only in 2022. Salman is expected to shoot for his portions in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan before that. Since SRK has taken time off to be with his family in the wake of the drugs case involving son Aryan Khan, the shooting of Pathan is likely to begin in December 2021.

That seems to give Katrina a month-long break between Sooryavanshi promotions and her reported wedding. It has been reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9. It is supposed to take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Salman Khan and his entire family is reportedly going to be present. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

