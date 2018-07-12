English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Katrina Kaif Trolled On the Streets, Told to 'Have Better Attitude'; Watch Video
The actor, who is touring North America, as part of the ongoing Da-Bangg Tour with Salman Khan and other Bollywood stars, was recently misbehaved with as she exited a venue in Vancouver.
Trolling isn't just limited to your screens now, but also on the streets. At least that's what Katrina Kaif recently found out, the hard way, when she was taunted by bystanders after leaving a performance venue.
The actor, who is touring North America, as part of the ongoing Da-Bangg Tour with Salman Khan and other Bollywood stars, was recently misbehaved with as she exited a venue in Vancouver. A 40-second video of the incident has since been uploaded on to YouTube, which shows Katrina, dressed casually, heading to her waiting car in a hurry, when a woman bystander begins chanting, "We don't want to take a picture with you. Booo..."
As her security personnel holds the car's door open for the actress, Katrina turns back to the woman and retorts, "You shouldn't do that, guys. You know I'm very tired. I've had a very long show." Pat comes the lady's reply, "You need a better attitude... you call yourself an actress but when people come to adore you... you need a better attitude..."
Katrina then poses for some selfies with fans before leaving. Meanwhile, others decide to chime in, saying, "We're here for Salman Khan. Only Salman Khan."
