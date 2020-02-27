Katrina Kaif Trolls Arjun Kapoor on Instagram, His Reply will Leave You in Splits

Friendly social media banter between Bollywood celebs always catches the attention of netizens. Many celebs, who share a great bond are often seeing teasing each other on Instagram and Arjun Kapoor-Katrina Kaif seems to be one of them.

In the past, Arjun has teased Katrina by dropping funny comments on her Instagram pictures. But this time, Katrina gave it back to Arjun when he shared a few pictures of himself on the photo-sharing platform.

Dropping a comment, Katrina wrote, “What happened did you lose something?” Replying to her comment, Arjun said, “I lost your number !!! Send here na please”.

This is not the first time that Arjun has teased Katrina. Earlier, he poked fun at Katrina when she shared a picture of her performing at an award show wearing sunglasses. Dropping a hilarious comment,

Arjun wrote, "Wear it during the day not at night... Don't want you tripping, girl!"

Arjun also teased Katrina when she posted a pic from her beach vacation in Mexico. Making fun of the actress, he wrote, "Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing."

Arjun is currently working on an untitled film with Rakul Preet Singh. Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

