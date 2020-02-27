Katrina Kaif Trolls Arjun Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey-Konkona Sensharma File Divorce

any celebs, who share a great bond are often seeing teasing each other on Instagram and Arjun Kapoor-Katrina Kaif seems to be one of them. In the past, Arjun has teased Katrina by dropping funny comments on her Instagram pictures. But this time, Katrina gave it back to Arjun when he shared a few pictures of himself on the photo-sharing platform.

After being separated for over five years, actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma have filed for divorce. According to the reports, the estranged couple filed for divorce with mutual consent. With the completion of legal formalities, reportedly the two will be granted divorce in the next six months.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The rumours of them getting married started from the sets of Indian Idol 11, which turned out to be a gimmick for the singing reality show. However, the two are loved by the audience and their fans wondered if they are really getting hitched. Opening about the same, Aditya's singer father Udit Narayan said that he keeps teasing his son about the wedding and told him to marry Neha but he ignored it.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra undoubtedly constitute one of the best celebrity couples of all time. The actress and the singer, who tied the knot in 2018 usually keep sharing glimpses of their romantic lives on social media, often creating fan frenzy. However, another reason the couple is so talked about is that Priyanka is ten years older to Nick, which breaks a lot of stereotypes, proving age is just a number for the lovebirds.

Anubhav Sinha's directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu will be released this weekend. If you're planning to watch the film this weekend, you can read our review here:

