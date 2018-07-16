Katrina Kaif Turns 35: This is How the Actress is Going to Celebrate Her Birthday

Katrina Kaif will be turning a year older tomorrow and the Bollywood star plans to celebrate the day on the countryside in England with her near ones. The 34-year-old actor says she does not like to have elaborate plans on birthday and prefers to keep it a low key."Birthdays for me are about having a good time with your loved ones. I don't believe in reminiscing too much. Every year I try and have a good time. I am at a place in country side with my sister. I am happy about the day. It is all about having fun, chilling and relaxing," Katrina told PTI.The actor, who was part of the recent leg of Salman Khan's Dabangg Tour, says she has taken a few days off from work to spend time with her family."When I come back, I have to finish Aanand L Rai's film 'Zero' for which I have a song to shoot," she adds.On the work front, besides Zero Katrina will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan.