Katrina Kaif Turns Heads in Her All-black Stylish Tracksuit at the Airport

Katrina Kaif was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport after a long time. The actress was heading out of the city to an undisclosed location. The shutterbugs followed Katrina as she rushed towards the airport lobby. Picking comfort over style, the diva opted for an all-black outfit.

Her tracksuit comprised a pair of black sweatpants and matching sweatshirt that featured a turtleneck. She styled the look with sneakers which added to the sporty vibe. Wearing her hair down in soft waves, Katrina went makeup-free for the flight journey. The 37-year-old beauty gave some major style goals with a matching black mask which covered most of her face.

The diva waved and smiled at the paps, looking her usual gorgeous self.

Katrina’s rumoured romance with actor Vicky Kaushal once again grabbed headlines over the last week. Recently, she shared a selfie on her Instagram stories. The picture riffed a lot of speculations as fans didn't miss out the details. In the photo which had the blue butterfly filter, Katrina looked rather sleepy and appeared to be hugging someone. Her head appeared to be resting on someone in a mustard tee as the pocket was visible. Fans thought they spotted Vicky’s yellow t-shirt citing his recent photo in a similar tee. Despite the buzz around the hush-hush relationship, both Vicky and Katrina have been keeping it under tight wraps.

Meanwhile, Katrina is waiting for Rohit Shetty's much anticipated action film Sooryavanshi to release. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the fourth chapter of the filmmaker’s cop universe. Following several delays, the film is expected to be released by March 2021. Katrina has started gearing for the forthcoming comedy horror film Phone Bhoot. It will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in important roles.