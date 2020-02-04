Katrina Kaif Turns Swachh Bharat Ambassador on the Sets of Sooryavanshi
Akshay Kumar had shared a behind-the-scenes video of Sooryavanshi where Katrina Kaif could be seen sweeping the floor.
On any film set, there are always moments of humor and chaos among stars. Akshay Kumar recently shared one such moment with Katrina Kaif from the sets of Sooryavanshi.
In a video shared on Instagram Katrina Kaif could be seen sweeping the floor. Akshay Kumar then approached her asking what she was doing. Kaif replied "saaf safai' before hitting Kumar with the broom. In the caption, he teasingly called her as "The newest Swachh Bharat brand ambassador".
Spotted : The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi 😬 @katrinakaif #BTS
Even though Katrina Kaif might seem like a helpful part of the cast, she can be a little tiring as well sometimes. Earlier in a podcast with Neha Dhupia, director Rohit Shetty had revealed that Katrina Kaif would often overemphasize her attention towards the clothes of her character. He added that she would often express doubt towards the style or color scheme of her character's clothes prior to shooting.
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are known for having acted together in numerous films. Sooryavanshi is their 9th film together. The two had actually not been cast together for a while now and this will be their first film together since 2010.
Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's next installment in his cop universe. The film is an extension of the world built around his prior films Singham, and Simmba. The protagonists of both the films, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh will be making cameos in Sooryavanshi.
Akshay Kumar himself first appeared in a cameo in Ranveer Singh's Simmba as his Sooryavanshi character. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27.
