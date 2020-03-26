Katrina Kaif Turns Sweeping the Floor Into Cricket Game; Arjun Kapoor Calls Her Kantaben 2.0

Katrina Kaif is emerging as Bollywood's Lockdown Star. The actress is making the most of her quarantine by doing the household chores such as doing the dishes; learning to play guitar; exercising and reuniting with friends (of course, through video calls). The actress has been updating her fans every now and then about how she is spending her time.

She has now taken to brooming to stay occupied at home. A video that Katrina posted on Wednesday shows the actress brooming the floors of her home. What's more, once the chore got done, Katrina had other imaginative ideas to put the broom to good use.

She is seen using the broom as a bat, to polish her cricketing skills!

"Day 21 lockdown-One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part........ I am apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated .. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome," she captioned the video, shot by her sister Isabelle.

The video garnered several hilarious comments, and chief among them was Arjun Kapoor's extremely funny comment. He wrote, "Aaaaaye kantaben 2.0," referring to veteran actress Sulbha Arya's character of an unassuming maid, named Kantaben, in Karan Johar's Kal Ho Na Ho.

Meanwhile, director Zoya Akhtar quipped: "Babe once the lockdown is done, can you come over and clean my cupboard?"

On Tuesday, the actress shared a video of her working out on her building's terrace, while her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala sweats it out at her home due to social distancing.

"#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe," she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Sooryavanshi". The film was slated to release on March 24, but has been pushed back indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.