Katrina Kaif Turns Up for Gully Boy Screening Despite Injury. See Pics

Gully Boy has opened to such rave reviews that cine-lovers are scrambling for a dekko at the film. The eagerness and curiosity around the movie is not just among the masses, even Bollywood stars are not keen on giving it a miss. So much so, that Katrina Kaif, who's reportedly injured her leg, turned up at a Gully Boy screening with the help of a walking stick.She was accompanied by her Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. Conjecture is that Katrina injured herself while shooting action sequences for Bharat. The final schedule of the period-drama is reportedly about to wrap and the climax is being shot.Simply dressed in a floral kurta, the actor was all smiles at the screening.Gully Boy recorded an opening of Rs 19.40 crore at the domestic box office. It showcases the hip-hop culture in Mumbai and is mainly inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. Ranveer Singh plays an aspiring rapper named Murad in the film, who fights against all odds to achieve his dream.Alia Bhatt plays his possessive girlfriend, who aspires to become a surgeon. Katrina has been on good terms with Alia, who is currently dating her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.Katrina was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Zero and Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's Thugs of Hindostan. Both were among the biggest releases of 2018 but failed to perform at the box office.Gully Boy is Alia's highest opener and Ranveer's second highest after his last film Simmba, which opened at Rs 20 crore.