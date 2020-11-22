News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif Undergoes Covid Test 'With a Smile'

credit - Katrina Kaif Instagram

credit - Katrina Kaif Instagram

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has undergone a coronavirus test before commencing a shoot and shared that she did it with a smile.

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has undergone a coronavirus test before commencing a shoot and shared that she did it with a smile.

Katrina posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen getting a Covid-19 test. In the video, Katrina looks stunning in a pristine white dress and completed her look with minimal make-up. A voice can be heard in the background saying "always smile."

"It's gotta be done - testing for shoot (Maldives flag emoji) #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny aalways smile')," she wrote alongside the image.

Katrina was recently in Maldives. According to reports, she was there for a photoshoot.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.


