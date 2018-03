Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's friendship seems to have hit a rough patch. If reports are to be believed, Katrina is apparently miffed with Alia over her growing closeness with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Brahmastra.A close friend of Katrina informed Pinkvilla ,"The entire cast and crew have been talking about RK and Alia's closeness while filming Bramhastra. Katrina got to know about it from some common friends who were working on the film. She is upset and would have appreciated had Alia told her about her closeness with Kapoor."As we know, Ranbir and Alia are working together on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. However, Alia recently flew back to Mumbai after completing the Bulgaria schedule. Ranbir has stayed back in London.