Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Attend Shershaah Screening Together, Fans Say 'Hottest Pair'

Rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal attended a special screening of Shershaah together on Tuesday. Videos of them entering and exiting the venue surfaced on social media and fans could not keep calm. Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil hero.

Vicky and Katrina are said to be dating for over two years. As soon as the video emerged online, fans flooded it with cheesy comments. “They’re made in heaven. Vicky is so handsome. Katy deserves all the love and success,” one wrote. Another called them the “hottest pair of Bollywood," while a third said, “most loved couple Victrina."

A few months ago, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had confirmed Vicky and Katrina’s relationship in a Zoom interview. He said, “Vicky and Katrina are together. This is true. Will I get in trouble for saying this? I do not know.”

While the actors have remained tight-lipped on their relationship status, they have been spotted together at various events. In 2019 too, they were seen together at a Diwali party.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and an untitled venture with South star Vijay Deverakonda. She is also Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently busy with Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama which is slated to hit the floors later this year. Reportedly, he will star opposite Sara Ali Khan in the lead. He will next be seen in Sardar Udham Singh that is based on the life of the revolutionary freedom fighter. Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline in which he will play the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

