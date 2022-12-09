Katrina-Vicky Cuddle, Can't Stop Adoring Each Other As They Celebrate 'One Happy Year'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in the mountains, away from the city hustle. On this special day, the two actors painted Instagram red with their mushy wishes for each other. Needless to say, their captions are all things love. The actress, for her anniversary-special post, picked never-seen-before pictures of herself and her husband from their wedding day and their vacation. She accompanied the pictures with a ROFL video of Vicky Kaushal dancing like no one’s watching. In one of the images, the actress is seen adorably gazing at Vicky. Calling the actor her “ray of light,” Katrina wrote, “My Ray of Light. Happy One Year (heart icon).”

On the other hand, Vicky wished the love of his life with an equally adorable post. He posted three photos – one from their big day and the other two from their holidays. His caption will definitely make you go aww. “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you, my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!” it read.

Reacting to Katrina Kaif’s post, actress Ileana D’Cruz commented, “You two (heart icons) nothing but love! Happy Anniversary!” Mini Mathur also wrote, “hahahahhahahahahaha LOVE LOVE LOVE the video ka soundtrack!! Mubarak Vicky and Kat! Mohabbat Zindabad.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities, which were all things fun, were attended by a handful of celebrities, including director Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and Sharvari Wagh.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of their action film franchise, Tiger 3. Besides this, she also has Merry Christmas in her pipeline in which she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On the other hand, Vicky is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles. He has also been shooting for Sam Bahadur.

