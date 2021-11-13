Katrina, Vicky Draw up Bollywood Guest List for Dec Wedding; Sidharth, Kiara, Varun and More Celebs Invited

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. The wedding celebrations will be held from December 7-12 and the booking has been done in the hotel for the wedding. However, its formal announcement is yet to be made. Many event companies will work together to organise the VIP wedding. Different companies are being hired for different events, confirmed officials.

Read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Preparations in Full Swing; See Pics of the 700-Year-Old Royal Venue

Meanwhile, a report doing the rounds on the internet shares names of the Bollywood celebs who will be attending this high-profile destination wedding. A friend close to the couple, on condition of anonymity, told India Today that Vicky and Katrina are planning to call their friends and mentors from the industry to bless them on their big day. The guest list includes the likes of Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, husband and wife Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, and more.

It is being said that Katrina will be take a break before her wedding for all the preparations. An intimate roka ceremony also took place on Diwali day at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s residence where the immediate families of the two actors were present.

Read: Vicky Kaushal Wanted To Tie The Knot In May 2022, But Katrina Kaif Insisted On A December Wedding?

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will next be seen in Govinda Mera Namm, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and set for June release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.