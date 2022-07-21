Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Enjoy Breakfast and Nariyal Pani With Their Squad in Unseen Pic From Trip

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif might have come back from their Maldives trip but their pictures have not stopped coming in. The actress flew off to the picturesque nation with her actor-hubby Vicky to ring in her 39th birthday. There, she spent an elaborate vacation with Isabell Kaif, her brother Sebastian, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, Anand Tiwari, and Ileana D’Cruz among others. The celebrity couple kept their fans and followers updated with their exquisite vacay pictures and videos. They recently returned from their trip but thanks to their fan pages, we have access to some of their unseen photos from the trip.

The photo shared by their fan page sees Vicky and Katrina enjoying breakfast with their squad. The group is seen enjoying their ‘nariyal pani.’

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina returned back to the bay on Tuesday and got the shutterbugs busy as soon as they arrived. The couple was seen walking out of the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand. Katrina was seen wearing a black tee with a pink print on it which she paired with a pair of ripped denim pants and sneakers. Vicky on the other hand was seen wearing a plain white tee with denim pants and sneakers as well. With masks covering their face, Katrina and Vicky directly headed for their car as against posing for the paparazzi.

It is being reported that Ileana D’Cruz, who was also a part of the celebrations, now dating Katrina’s brother Sebastian.

On her work front, Katrina will share screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in Phone Bhoot. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 where she would reunite with Salman Khan, and in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has an untitled film with Tripti Dimri and Sam Bahadur in the pipeline.

