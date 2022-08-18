Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child? Actress Likely To Announce Her Pregnancy On KWK 7

The reports of Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy have been making headlines for a long time now. Even though the actress’ spokesperson rubbished all such rumours back in May, a new report now suggests that Katrina is now all set to announce her pregnancy very soon.

If a report by BollywoodLife.com is to be believed, Katrina Kaif is likely to announce her pregnancy on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7. The source cited by the entertainment portal claims Karan might ask Katrina about her pregnancy on the show following which she may spill the beans about the same. “Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are extremely private people and they will never really come out and speak about their personal lives like other celebrity couples. But they will definitely announce their first pregnancy soon. Katrina is extremely close to Karan. In fact, their love story started on the couch. And Katrina might spill the beans to the host of the show and we too are eagerly waiting to hear the happy news”, the source said. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

The reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child made headlines in May this year too. It all started after a source close to Bollywood Hungama claimed that the Tiger 3 actress was two months pregnant. However, Vicky’s representative denied the claims later and told News18 Showsha, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth.”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan which was attended only by their families and closest friends.

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky have been busy with the shooting of their respective upcoming movies. Katrina will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan which will hit theatres in April next year. She will also share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas. Besides this, Katrina also has Phone Bhoot in her pipeline with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting for Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

