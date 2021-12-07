Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Couple Get Rs 100-Crore Offer From OTT Giant for Wedding Videos, Pics?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to get married on December 9. The couple will get married with Hindu wedding rituals at the Six Senses Fort, located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding will have only 120 guests, according to India.com. The couple has made strict security arrangements so that no photos or videos of the wedding are leaked outside. The couple has reportedly made guests sign the non-disclosure agreement, and no mobile phones or cameras will be allowed at the wedding.

Recently, a report claimed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have given the rights of their wedding pictures and footage to an international magazine. But, according to the latest news, an OTT company has made an offer worth Rs. 100 crores to the couple to air images and videos from their wedding.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the company will have access to all the photos and videos of the couple’s wedding snaps.

This may sound surprising, but this has been the trend for quite a while in western countries. Whenever a celebrity couple gets married, they usually sell off the exclusive footage of their wedding to any channel or magazine, which earns them big bucks in terms of royalty.

However, if the news is true and Vicky and Katrina have indeed accepted the offer, then it will be no less than a treat for their fans. Since minute-by-minute details of the wedding will be streamed on the OTT platform, every person can watch it according to their time, convenience and leisure.

