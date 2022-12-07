Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Kick Off Wedding Anniversary Celebrations 'Pahadon Mein', Pack In The PDA

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most romantic couples who never shy away from expressing love towards one another on social media. Two days from now, the couple will be marking their first wedding anniversary. And guess what? They are already on a romantic gateway in ‘pahadon mein’.

On Wednesday evening, Katrina took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. She wore a white sweater with yellow and orange flowers on it. She paired it with blue jeans and kept her look sans accessories. In the caption of her post, Katrina revealed that the pictures are clicked by her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. She also shared that they are vacationing at some hill station but did not share the exact city they are in. “Pahadon mein……📸: Husband," she wrote.

Earlier today, Vicky Kaushal also dropped a goofy Instagram reel in which he was seen lip-syncing the song ‘Kya Baat Haii 2.0’ from his upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. In the caption, the actor wrote, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!”

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 last year at Chauth ka Barwara town of Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Their wedding was a very intimate ceremony with only close family members in presence. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal talked about the change marriage has brought to his life when he told E-Times, “Marriage has changed me. I am yet to answer it to myself also as to how it has changed me but more than change it’s evolving with each passing day because it is the first time you’re spending your life with the person, day in and day out”.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of their action film franchise, Tiger 3. Besides this, she also has Merry Christmas in her pipeline in which she will share the screen with Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. On the other hand, Vicky is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in key roles. He has also been shooting for Sam Bahadur.

