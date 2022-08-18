Katrina Kaif, Vicky's Love Story Began at Zoya Akhtar's House: 'It Was After Koffee With Karan'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took the internet by surprise when the rumours of their wedding started doing the rounds. The couple, who got married in December last year, was in a secret relationship. Even though there were rumours about their affair, neither Vicky nor Katrina ever accepted those speculations. However, during a recent episode of Koffee With Karan, Vicky finally spilled the beans on his love story with Katrina.

Vicky said that they officially met for the first time after their famous Koffee With Karan appearances in the last season, where Katrina said that she would look good with Vicky on screen.

When Vicky was starting his career in Bollywood, Katrina was already a superstar. So, Karan asked him if he ever imagined that he would marry Katrina Kaif one day, to this, Vicky said, “No Karan, in fact, what happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew (I existed).” He revealed they had never met before that.

Later, Karan divulged details about Vicky and Katrina’s first official meeting after their Koffee With Karan episodes. “So the first time I remember Vicky properly meeting Katrina was at Zoya’s house. For the first time, I saw the ice breaking and both of them were chatting. Even at that point, it was too nascent to know that it was going to anywhere,” Karan said.

Vicky also said that he feels fortunate to have found a life partner in Katrina. “I really truly do feel settled. It’s just a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. I just feel truly lucky to find that in her. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and compassionate persons I have ever come across,” the Raazi star said.

