Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Oblige Fan with Selfie During Their Day Out In Manhattan; See Pic

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently holidaying in New York. The couple has been sharing intriguing glimpses from the exotic location and their fans couldn’t get enough of them. It so happened that Katrina and Vicky were spotted by a fan in Manhattan, US, during their day out and the sweet duo obliged him with some pictures.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the fan shared pictures featuring Katrina and Vicky and him as he stood in between them. The trio smiled at the camera as Vicky clicked the selfie. As for their attires, Katrina Kaif opted for a printed white outfit under a white sweater while Vicky was dressed in a plaid shirt, pants and a cap. The duo was captured sporting sunglasses.

Alongside the pictures, the fan noted, “Look who I met today. Beautiful souls @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09. Thank u guys." He also added the hashtags-Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, Indian, Manhattan, Vicky Kaushal, USA and Bangladeshi.

The fan shared in the comments section that Katrina was shopping in his store.

Soon after the post was shared on social media, scores of Instagram users flooded the comments section with loveable complements.While one of the IG users commented, “With the Queen herself," Another fan commented, “Omg!! With the queen of Bollywood. Thanks for posting these pics. God bless."

Another social media user wrote, “Ridooy Sharma with Sheila and Sheila’s husband," read one of the comments. “You are so lucky man," said a person.

Well, this isn’t the first time Katrina and Vicky were spotted on social media. Earlier, the Namaste London actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture from Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant, Sona along with Vicky Kaushal and co-owner Maneesh M Goyal. She wrote, “Home away from home -@sonanewyork loved the vibe - (heart emoticon) @priyankachopra as always everything you do is just amazing.” In the picture, Vicky opted for a plain grey tee, while Katrina looks charming in a floral beige dress.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had been making headlines after rumours of the latter’s pregnancy started doing the rounds. It was being reported that Katrina Kaif is already 2 months pregnant. However, Vicky Kaushal’s spokesperson denied the rumour and called the report untrue.

Katrina Kaif had been shooting for Merry Christmas, which will also stars Vijay Sethupathi and is being directed by Sriram Raghavan, She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal too has a huge lineup ahead of him. He will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also reportedly shot for a YRF film alongside Manushi Chillar.

