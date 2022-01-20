Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Or Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor? Sanya Malhotra Picks Her Favourite Couple

Sanya Malhotra faced one of the most interesting questions during a recent interview. The actress, known for her chirpy and jovial personality, always keeps her responses candid and we love her for that. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama recently, the diva was asked to pick her favourite Bollywood couple. It doesn’t seem that simple but Sanya gracefully handled the rapid-fire question with a witty reply. The host asked her to pick between Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor.

Sanya quickly answered, ‘They are both so amazing. The question is only wrong, I will fix it.’ Instead of choosing between two big star couples, she said, ‘Sanya and her imaginary boyfriend or Vicky-Katrina? Vicky-Katrina.’ When she reframed the question and responded subsequently, Sanya herself burst into laughter.

During the same interview, Sanya was asked about the actor she admired during her college years. The answer was Alia Bhatt, who was doing films like Highway. Sanya wanted a similar career graph for herself. Sanya reframed the question again when she was asked to pick the better dancer between Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. ‘I should have been there as an option. Sanya or Shahid? Shahid Kapoor. Sanya or Hrithik? Hrithik Roshan,’ she replied.

Speaking about getting inspired by her contemporaries to do better work, Sanya named actresses like Alia and Taapsee Pannu. Sanya was last seen in the Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar opposite Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani. The actress will feature alongside Vicky in the upcoming biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Speaking about sharing screen space with Vicky for the first time, the 29-year-old actress said, ‘I think Vicky Kaushal and I will have a great chemistry on-screen.’ The film also features Sanya’s Dangal and Ludo co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Sanya has completed filming Love Hostel. The forthcoming crime thriller directed by Shanker Raman also stars Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol in the lead roles.

