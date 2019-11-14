Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Pose for Picture After Dinner, Fans Ask if Dating Rumours are True
The photo, shared by a fan page, show Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal posing with the chef of the restaurant, after apparently having dinner together.
Image: Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sparked dating rumours after they were snapped attending a Diwali party together last month. A new picture has now emerged on social media to add fuel to the speculation.
From the photo, it seems like Katrina and Vicky went on a dinner date. The picture, in which Vicky and Katrina are seen with the chef of the restaurant, has been shared by a fan page of the Uri star.
Katrina is seen wearing a pretty pink floral dress with white shoes. Vicky is all casual and comfortable in a sky-blue shirt and jeans. The photo sent their fans into a frenzy who starting asking about their relationship status in the comments.
While one fan asked, "Are they dating?", another answered, "They are dating." A third wanted a confirmation, "Now is it confirmed they are dating or not?"
View this post on Instagram
All about yesterday 😘 @vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif • • #vicky #vickykaushal #uri #bhoot #mathama #sanju #kamli #vickykaushal09 #masan #manmarziyaan #vickykaushalfans #vickykaushalfan #pachtaoge #vickykaushal❤️ #vickykaushaluniverse #vickykaushalworld #vickykaushalfc #vickykaushalislove
Just last month, Vicky and the Bharat actress were seen attending a Diwali party together. Katrina turned up in a gorgeous blazing red lehenga, while Vicky played safe with a simple white kurta pajama.
They even appeared on a web chat show together where Vicky recalled that while he was training to become an actor, the institute had asked him to dance to Teri Ore (from Katrina's film Singh is Kingg) while looking into the camera.
To which Katrina said, "So you had to take the vibe of the song, and the camera is meant to be the girl?" She jokingly added, "One could say that in a small way, I've had a hand in crafting your skills."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jasmin Bhasin to Co-star with Nia Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4, Here's Her First Look
- Shashi Tharoor Made Indians Google ‘Recalcitrance’ After His First-ever Stand up Act
- Moto Razr Returns With Flexible Flip Display, Snapdragon 710 SoC: Features, Price and More
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Launched With a New Keyboard, Price Starts at Rs 1,99,900
- Move Over Chrome, Brave May Just be The Coolest Privacy Focused Browser You Need