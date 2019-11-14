Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Pose for Picture After Dinner, Fans Ask if Dating Rumours are True

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal sparked dating rumours after they were snapped attending a Diwali party together last month. A new picture has now emerged on social media to add fuel to the speculation.

From the photo, it seems like Katrina and Vicky went on a dinner date. The picture, in which Vicky and Katrina are seen with the chef of the restaurant, has been shared by a fan page of the Uri star.

Katrina is seen wearing a pretty pink floral dress with white shoes. Vicky is all casual and comfortable in a sky-blue shirt and jeans. The photo sent their fans into a frenzy who starting asking about their relationship status in the comments.

While one fan asked, "Are they dating?", another answered, "They are dating." A third wanted a confirmation, "Now is it confirmed they are dating or not?"

Just last month, Vicky and the Bharat actress were seen attending a Diwali party together. Katrina turned up in a gorgeous blazing red lehenga, while Vicky played safe with a simple white kurta pajama.

They even appeared on a web chat show together where Vicky recalled that while he was training to become an actor, the institute had asked him to dance to Teri Ore (from Katrina's film Singh is Kingg) while looking into the camera.

To which Katrina said, "So you had to take the vibe of the song, and the camera is meant to be the girl?" She jokingly added, "One could say that in a small way, I've had a hand in crafting your skills."

