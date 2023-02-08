Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding was one of the most awaited ones. The two stars tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer in presence of their family members and close friends. Now, their dreamy wedding pictures are all over social media and the two are getting immense love and wishes from their industry colleagues.

On Tuesday night, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also took to their Instagram stories to send love to the newlywed couple. Sharing their wedding pictures, Katrina wrote, “Congratulations…all the love to u both" and dropped red heart emojis.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal also shared his Govinda Naam Mera co-star’s wedding post and penned down a heartwarming note. “Congratulations Sid and Kiar!!! Rab dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss," he wrote. Check out Vicky and Katrina’s Instagram stories here:

Just like Sidharth and Kiara, Vicky and Katrina also tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021. However, their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only close family members in presence.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also shared Kiara’s wedding pictures post and wrote, “Congratulations you two." Karan Johar also penned a long heart-touching note on social media and shared, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family."

Meanwhile, if a report by India Today is to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara will be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet. They will be visiting the Mission Majnu star’s Delhi residence and will host a reception in the national capital on February 9. Reportedly, the newlywed couple will then head to Mumbai on February 10 where they will be hosting another star-studded reception.

