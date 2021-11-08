Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Become Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Neighbours Post Rumoured Marriage?

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been in the news since rumours that they are planning to get married in December started doing rounds. A few days ago, it was being said that they had a Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s residence in Mumbai on Diwali day. Now, according to a report in India Today, the rumoured couple have found their dream abode in Juhu, Mumbai. They have rented a luxurious apartment in the same building as celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Varun Singh, who heads a real-estate portal, was quoted as saying in India Today, “Vicky has rented an apartment in Juhu’s Rajmahal, an ultra-luxurious building, for a period of 60 months, that is 5 years. He rented the 8th-floor apartment in July 2021. The security deposit paid by Vicky Kaushal is close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent for the initial 36 months is Rs 8 lakh per month. For the next 12 months, it is Rs 8.40 lakh per month, and for the remaining 12 months, Vicky Kaushal will pay a rent of Rs 8.82 lakh per month.”

Additionally, it is being said that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of ‘Sardar Udham’. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

