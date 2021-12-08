Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal To Cut 5-Tier Wedding Cake Prepared By Italian Chef

The wedding ceremonies of Bollywood superstars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started on Tuesday at the Six Sense Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan and will continue until December 9. From the venue of the wedding to the guest list, everything about the Vicky-Katrina love story has been simply magical and nothing short of a dream. Every single aspect of the wedding has been taken care of in a very distinguished manner.

Despite all the secrecy, the media have been trying to get as many details about the wedding as possible. Food forms a very special part of any Indian wedding. Even at Vicky and Katrina’s wedding, there are some special dishes on the menu. Live Kachori, Dahi Bhalla, Chaat Stall and Kebabs and traditional Rajasthani food will be included in the food menu. Among north Indian food dishes, Kebabs and fish platters have been included. Traditional Rajasthani food like Dal Bati Choorma will be prepared with different lentils.

However, it’s the five-tier wedding cake by an Italian chef that has stolen all the thunder. According to reports, the cake will be blue and white, and it will be a five-level tiffany wedding cake.

Besides the much-talked-about cake, there will be different stalls for Pan, Golgappe and other Indian food. Keeping Vicky and Katrina’s wedding in mind, the security arrangements at the Six Sense Barwara Fort have been tightened, with private guards and bouncers stationed.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made inside and around the hotel. Sawai Madhopur district is famous for the Ranthambore National Tiger Reserve. According to reports, the guests might also go for a safari. Tight security has been arranged in the entire area. Covid related precautions are also being taken care of.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.