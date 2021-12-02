Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Have Court Marriage Either Today or Tomorrow; Latter Meets Old Friends

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are yet to comment about their rumoured upcoming nuptials but if multiple media reports are to be believed, the duo is tying the knot in an elaborate wedding ceremony which will be held over 7th, 8th, and 9th December in Rajasthan. Speculations about the venue, the reception details, and even the guest list are all over social media.

Amid all of this, a fresh report in Pinkvilla claims that Vicky and Katrina will legally formalise their rumoured wedding either today or tomorrow (December 3). According to the portal, this registered marriage will take place in Mumbai and will be attended by the immediate family of both actors. Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 (for inter-caste marriages, court marriage is conducted under the Special Marriage Act).

Meanwhile, Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of his reunion with his friends of 18 years. In this photo, we can see the actor posing with his friends at a restaurant. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, “16 years and counting…" with a heart emoticon.

According to The Times of India, Katrina and Vicky’s wedding will take place on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. The wedding festivities are expected to begin with a sangeet ceremony on December 7, followed by a Mehendi ceremony on December 8, and then the wedding on December 9. The guest list is expected to include Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Varun Dhawan, and his wife Natasha.

