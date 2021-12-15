Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Host Wedding Reception on Dec 20, All A-List Stars Invited: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been teasing fans with gorgeous pictures from their wedding festivities, one post a day. The couple took their nuptial vows in presence of their family and close friends at lavish Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9. After the royal wedding and a short getaway to an undisclosed location, the duo is back in Mumbai. Looks like their work commitments and of course the grand reception party pulled them back from the vacation. A source close to the couple told Bollywood Life that Vicky and Katrina have sealed December 20, as the date to host a grand reception party for the entire film fraternity in the city.

A lot of thinking has gone behind finalising the date, both Vicky and Katrina want to finish all their wedding festivities before they resume work. Also, Christmas is around the corner, and it will be their first festival as a married couple, therefore Katrina was wanting to host the reception before it, the report stated.

The report further claimed that Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor have received reception invites. Bollywood A-listers including Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn, Ishaan Khatter, Meghna Gulzar, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, and Abhishek Bachchan are also reported to grace the grand reception.

Owing to the fear of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the city, the duo will reportedly abide by all the rules set by Mumbai civic body BMC. Every guest will have to get their RT PCR test done and they are also supposed to carry the negative report to the event.

Vicky and Katrina in one frame is definitely a ‘picture perfect’ couple, but after the breath-taking snaps of the wedding festivities, our hearts might just pop out on the reception day.

