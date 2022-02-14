Katrina-Vicky to Mouni-Suraj: 8 Bollywood Couples Celebrating First Valentine's Day After Marriage

From Rose Day to Kiss Day, Valentine’s week has finally come to an end with one of the most loved days and that is – Valentine’s Day. It is that time of the year when the air is filled with romance, excitement, hope, and love. In the last couple of months, several Bollywood couples Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar, and Mohit Raina-Aditi surprised their fans by getting hitched in an intimate yet extravagant wedding. Let’s take a look at the newlyweds who are all set to celebrate their first Valentine’s as husband and wife.

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif

The most hush-hush wedding of Bollywood was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The duo got married in an intimate wedding on December 9, 2021, which took place in Rajasthan’s Barwara fort. The adorable couple who tried their best to keep their romance undercover has been giving major couple goals. Fans are waiting for the Valentine pictures to surface, as it will be their first Valentine together after marriage.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated each other for a very long time. However, their wedding was quite spontaneous. They tied the knot last year in November. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are an unconventional couple, and we just can’t wait how they will celebrate the day dedicated to love.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Mouni and Suraj’s wedding was the first celebrity wedding of 2022. It has been barely a month into their marriage, and Valentine’s Day has knocked on the doors. The lovebirds have already made the internet go into a frenzy with their wedding pictures, followed by their honeymoon getaway in Kashmir.

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot in an intimate wedding in the presence of close family and friends, last year in June. The couple will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together after their marriage, and it is certainly going to be special.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita and Vicky’s frolic and the fun wedding took place on December 14, last year. The two will be celebrating their first Valentine’s and fans cannot wait to see them shower love and affection on each other.

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera

A few days ago, Karishma and Varun tied the knot, and here is Valentine’s Day. The couple got married on February 5, in a fancy wedding attended by their family and close friends. We wonder what their Valentine’s plan is.

Mohit Raina-Aditi

Actor Mohit Raina simply broke the internet and left his fans shocked when he announced his wedding with Aditi on social media on January 1. The wedding was a close-knit family affair, and it took place in Rajasthan. This couple will also be celebrating their first Valentine’s post marriage.

Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan

Anushka and Aditya got ‘sealed’ as husband and wife on November 22, last year. Their wedding was no less than a fairy tale. The star-studded wedding festivities left the fans in awe. This adorable couple, who never miss a chance to flaunt their love, must be all set to give major couple goals on this Valentine’s Day.

