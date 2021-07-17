Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Tie The Knot Soon? Salman’s Designer Hints

Superstar Katrina Kaif celebrated her birthday on July 16. On this day, her fans and friends from all over the world wished her and prayed for her long life and success. Among her well-wishers was Ashley Rebello, the costume designer, and stylist of Salman Khan. And now, his post has raised a storm, albeit a happy and speculative one.

Sharing an old picture of Katrina from the sets of Salman Khan’s film ‘Bharat’ on his Instagram Rebello wrote, “Happy Birthday @Katrinakaif, may this be reality soon”. In the picture, the actress is seen donning a white wedding gown for her onscreen wedding. This image has now sparked speculations about a possible wedding for Katrina with her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal.

Needless to say, Rebello’s post has left fans thrilled. The Uri star and Katrina Kaif are said to be in a relationship for quite some time, and according to media reports, Vicky and Katrina are spotted together often. Yesterday too, Vicky was seen leaving Katrina’s house late in the evening.

A few weeks ago, actor Harshvardhan Kapoor had confirmed Vicky and Katrina’s relationship in a zoom interview. He said, “Vicky and Katrina are together. This is true. Will I get in trouble for saying this? I do not know.”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and an untitled venture with South star Vijay Deverakonda.

