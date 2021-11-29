Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Actors to Cut Down Guest List Due to Omicron Variant?

While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to officially maintain silence over their rumoured wedding, the speculations around it are getting stronger with each passing day. A day after it was reported that Farah Khan and Karan Johar are set to choreograph VicKat’s sangeet ceremony, a fresh report now claims that the rumoured couple has booked about 45 hotels in and around Ranthambore for their wedding festivities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to tie the knot on December 9 and the entire grand wedding celebration will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December. It’s being reported that the Vicky-Katrina wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and approximately 200 guests are expected to attend the functions.

“Here the hotels are not too big. Ranthambore has small hotels. So it’s not a surprise that more than 40 hotels have been booked for a wedding that will see many Bollywood celebrities coming," a source told ETimes.

Meanwhile, another report in India Today claims that Katrina and Vicky are planning to downsize the guest list of their wedding in light of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron. “While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued," a source close to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal told India Today.com.

The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. Their Roka ceremony was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

