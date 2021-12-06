Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Actress' Brother Sebastien Laurent Michael to Be Her Best Man

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding rumours are doing rounds on social media. Reportedly, the couple is all set to tie the knot in a grand ceremony at Rajasthan’s Fort Barwara, while the ceremonies and wedding festivities will take place from December 7 to December 10. The couple is expected to arrive at the venue today, December 6. Meanwhile, family members and other guests have already started to check-in. A source close to Katrina told Bollywood Hungama that her brother Sebastien Laurent Michael would be her best man. He is likely to raise a toast and has prepared a speech for Katrina and Vicky’s special day.

Vicky and Katrina’s top-secret wedding and its intricate details are creating a buzz online. Though neither of the two has confirmed the news, Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan last week assured that the wedding is on. The District Collector had revealed that a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are slated to attend the wedding. While speaking to the media, he said, “We have been informed by organizers that a total of 120 guests are invited to the wedding and the events will take place between December 7 to December 10.”

The 120-member guest list will likely include Bharat director Kabir Khan, who has worked with Katrina on multiple projects. Aanand L Rai, who directed Katrina in 2018 film Zero, is also expected to grace the wedding. Fans were expecting that Salman Khan and his family will also attend the ceremony, but recently Salman’s sister Arpita Khan denied receiving any invite.

A couple of other celebrities, including Kiara Advani, were asked at various occasions on receiving an invite but everybody has denied so far. During a chat at Agenda AajTak, when Kiara was asked about the wedding, she said that though she has heard about it, she has not received any invite.

The wedding rituals will start with the sangeet ceremony on December 7, followed by the Mehendi ceremony on December 8. The couple will exchange their wedding vows on December 9 and will conclude with a reception on December 10.

Vicky described his ideal wife during a recent appearance on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding, where you love each other for your plusses and minuses both, and we make each other a better version of each other," he said.

In a chat with ABP, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek said that the wedding preparations are taking place in a hush-hush way. “Vicky is my neighbour so I can congrats him in the lift (laughs). The wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush way, they haven’t shared it yet. Vicky is also a wonderful guy, they make a good pair. Both of them are nice people. I am not being political, I actually know them so I wish them good luck,” shared Krushna.

